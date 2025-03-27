Auburn UU explores faith in grief and loss March 30

AUBURN, ME — The First Universalist Church of Auburn presents About Love: Grief & Loss, 11:30-1pm. This panel talk will consider the role of faith and community in dealing with personal loss. The panel features members who have lost a loved one.

The Adult Religious Education group, chaired by Charles I. Nero, is presenting a year of programming on the theme “The Power of Love,” to explore the Unitarian Universalist Association’s new covenant. “Love is the power that holds us together,” the covenant proclaims, “and it is at the center of our shared values. We are accountable to one another for doing the work of living our shared values through the spiritual discipline of love.” Nero conceived the “About Love” series to explore that accountability.

Nero teamed up with Toby Haber-Giasson, director of the church’s award-winning UU Theater group, to structure a framework for the talk. The duo also collaborated on “About Love: Esther’s Story,” featuring a senior member’s experiences.

Freewill donations to the church will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.

First Universalist Church of Auburn is located at 169 Pleasant St. (entrance on Spring St. across from Dairy Joy). Accessible; parking available. FMI, call 783-0461 or contact office@auburnuu.org.