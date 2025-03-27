APL hosts Margery Schuler Silent Art Auction

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Public Library is excited to announce the return of its 2nd Annual Margery Eyer Schuler Silent Art Auction, taking place on Saturday, March 29th, at 10:00 AM, with bidding closing at 11:00 AM. This highly anticipated event offers attendees the opportunity to support the library while celebrating local artists and their incredible talent.

Guests will enjoy a welcoming atmosphere with light hors d’oeuvres and live music from Honey, a talented trio of Edward Little High School students, adding a harmonious touch to the morning.

Named in honor of Margery Schuler, a devoted advocate for the arts and literacy, the auction features an array of her water-themed watercolor paintings bequeathed to APL in 2023. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Auburn Public Library programs and services, continuing Schuler’s legacy of fostering creativity and learning in the community.

“This event is a wonderful way to bring together art lovers, library supporters, and community members in a meaningful way,” said Haley Warden, APL’s Director of Development.

The auction is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking to support the library, this is an opportunity to take home a unique piece while making a positive impact. Advance ticket purchase is required, only $5.00, and ticket sales are available on the library’s website or at the Lending Desk.

For more information, please visit the Auburn Public Library or www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.