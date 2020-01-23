Auburn Winter Festival 2020

Auburn’s Annual Winter Festival will begin on Friday, January 24 and will run all weekend long, through the 26! A full list of events can be found at www.auburnmaine.gov or by calling 333-6611. This event is Auburn’s celebration of all things winter! Highlights include:

Friday/Saturday/Sunday: The Auburn PAL Center at 24 Chestnut Street will have a snow playground, which will be available during daylight hours for children to climb & enjoy!

Friday Night: During “Family Fun Night at the Mountain,” Lost Valley will host various activities for the whole family. The ever-popular Torchlight Parade and Fireworks will take place at 9 p.m.

Saturday Night: The Twin City Thunder will have back-to back hockey games (NCDC & Premiere) at 4 & 7 p.m. For tickets, visit www.twincitythunder.com.

Sunday: United New Auburn Association will host a family sledding/skating/showshoesing event at Sherwood Heights School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baxter Outdoor’s Packed Powder Series at Lost Valley will feature a solo 5km snowshoe, solo and team 10km duathlons starting at 9 a.m. East Auburn Baptist Church will offer snow shoeing and dog sled rides, with 100 beautiful acres to explore, plus a warming hut with hot chocolate and coffee!

These are just a few highlights for WinterFest 2020! Visit www.auburnmaine.gov for more.