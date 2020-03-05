Author Matthew Cost and the Cuban Revolution

The Auburn Public Library welcomes historical fiction novelist Matthew Cost to share from his newest release, I Am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution. This free event will take place on March 10 at 1 p.m. in the Androscoggin Community Room.

The revolution began in 1953 with a botched insurrection in Santiago, Cuba. Fidel was captured and put on trial where he defended himself, finishing with the now immortal words: “Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me.”

Fidel was imprisoned, granted amnesty, exiled to Mexico, and then led an invasion of Cuba with 81 revolutionaries aboard a pleasure yacht called the Granma. Only 18 men survived. How did Fidel build this small band of guerillas into an army that would sweep to power in Cuba? Who was the rifle-toting woman who became Fidel’s most trusted advisor as well as his lover?

These questions and more are answered in the thrilling I Am Cuba, which is a historically accurate novel detailing society, politics, war, and love in Cuba in the 1950s.

Cost’s presentation includes images from the Cuban Revolution of 1953 to 1959 detailing the events. He will talk about his research and writing process and share short readings from his novel.