Dr. Peter Leighton, M.D.

Dr. Peter Leighton, M.D., an internal medicine specialist at Bridgton Hospital, has achieved his second national board certification, this time in addiction medicine. Last year, Dr. Leighton expanded his practice at Bridgton Primary Care to specialize in the treatment of opioid users and others suffering from the disease of substance addiction.

The certification, administered by the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM), will provide the foundation for Dr. Leighton to further improve the health and safety of his patients and their communities.

“Addiction medicine is so much more than a profession for me,” says Leighton, “Caring for people affected directly or indirectly by addiction is truly my calling. I’ve witnessed—personally and professionally—the multigenerational devastation addiction causes to individuals, families, communities and our nation. I feel profoundly grateful for the ability to help.”

According to the ABPM, addiction medicine is concerned with the prevention, evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and recovery of those with the disease of addiction, and substance-related health conditions. Physicians in this subspecialty also help family members whose health and functioning are affected by a loved one’s substance use or addiction.

Leighton was previously board certified in internal medicine.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Leighton’s accomplishment,” said Peter Wright, FACHE, President of Bridgton and Rumford Hospitals. “Board certification is a national recognition of his skill, and a true testament to his commitment to help our patients overcome this crippling disease.

An estimated 20 million Americans suffer from addiction with a workforce of only 4,400 specialists. The need for greater access to expert addiction medicine care is especially acute in rural areas.