Bailey Library Continues Bookey Poetry Series

WINTHROP, ME (May 5, 2023) –The Bailey Public Library in downtown Winthrop will continue the popular “Bookey Readings” poetry series at the library’s 39 Bowdoin Street location on Saturday, May 13th at 1:00 p.m.

The “Pondtown Poets,” founded in 2003, will be the featured poets at the event. The group was founded by Winthrop native Susan Parks and takes their name from the history of Winthrop. The Pondtown Poets have met monthly, in-person and virtually, for all of their 20 years together.

The current group consists of Sally Joy, Susan Parks, and John Seksay of Augusta; Anne Carter of Hallowell; and Dean Lebel of South Carolina.

The Bookey Readings poetry series was started by Ted Bookey at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell over 25-years ago. Bookey was well known for his poetry workshops at UMA through UMA’s Senior College. Local poets Claire Hersom and Jay Franzel took over organizing the series in 2015 and the series moved to the Bailey Library in Winthrop in 2022.

Refreshments are served.

The Pondtown Poets. Back row L-R: Anne Carter, John Seksay, and Susan Parks; Front row L-R: Sally Joy, Dean Lebel