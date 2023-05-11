CRC Distributes Care Baskets to Cancer Patients in Western Maine 

(May 2, 2023) — Utilizing monies received through fundraising efforts and donations, the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine was able to make 50 Care Baskets to distribute to cancer patients located in western Maine who could use some extra help. The Care Baskets contain cleaning supplies, paper products and personal hygiene items. This is the third year of the project, which began during the COVID 19 pandemic as a result of many cancer patients not being able to purchase these items with their food stamps. Several volunteers came in to help put the baskets together.

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine Volunteer Margie Bartlett with the Care Baskets.