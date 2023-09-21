Bailey Library to host award winning poet Wes McNair

WINTHROP, ME (September 15, 2023)–The Bailey Library in downtown Winthrop will host award-winning poet and professor Wesley McNair on Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The talk will focus on McNair’s new book “Late Wonders: New and Selected Poems,” and is part of the annual Lakes Region Forum series sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

McNair has received fellowships from the Rockefeller Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and United States Artists. Among his other honors are the Robert Frost Prize, the Theodore Roethke Prize, the Jane Kenyon Award for Outstanding Book, the Sarah Josepha Hale Medal for “distinguished contribution to the world of letters,” and five honorary degrees. McNair has served four times on the Pulitzer Poetry jury and was poet laureate of Maine from 2011 to 2016.

Late Wonders is a career-spanning collection of some of McNair’s best-known work from the past four decades, as well as new work.

McNair grew up in New Hampshire and has made his home in Mercer, Maine for many years. He received an undergraduate degree from Keene State College and has earned a Masters in English and American Modern Literature from Middlebury College. He has also studied American art and history at Dartmouth College.

McNair is currently Professor Emeritus and Writer in Residence at the University of Maine at Farmington, where he directed the creative writing program and received the Distinguished Faculty Award and the Libra Professorship.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information call the Bailey Library at 377-8673, or visit: www.baileylibrary.org.