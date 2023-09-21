City of Lewiston seeks perfect Christmas tree

LEWISTON, ME (September 15, 2023) – The City of Lewiston is embarking on a holly jolly mission to find the perfect Spruce to serve as the official holiday tree for the City of Lewiston. The City will turn on the Christmas tree’s lights during the City’s Annual Holiday At The Plaza festival on Sat., Dec. 2, at Dufresne Plaza, 72 Lisbon Street, and the tree will remain illuminated until January 2024.

Public Works will decorate the official tree with 1,200 lights. Every year, Lewiston takes pride in celebrating the magic of the holiday season by lighting up a magnificent Christmas tree in the heart of the city. This iconic tree serves as a beacon of hope and unity, drawing residents and visitors alike to come together in the true spirit of the season.

The quest for the perfect Christmas tree has become an annual tradition. Residents are encouraged to nominate their own trees or suggest potential candidates that they believe embody the essence of the holiday season. Steve Murch, City Arborist, meticulously selects the tree that best captures the spirit of the holidays. Murch suggests that residents recommend a 30-40 foot Spruce tree known for its short blue-green needles. He also notes that the tree should be easily accessible from the street in order for a truck and equipment to remove it for transport. Interested residents may contact him at smurch@lewistonmaine.gov or via 207-513-3003, x3443. The City of Lewiston will cover the tree delivery live on its Facebook page.

The lighting of the Christmas tree serves as the centerpiece of the City’s beloved annual holiday traditions in Dufresne Plaza. This year’s Holiday At The Plaza festivities will include:

Classic Photo with Santa

Outdoor Ice Rink

Children’s Choo Choo Rides

Food Trucks

Live Music with Holiday Carolers and So Much More.