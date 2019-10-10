Bates Dance Festival presents Bartosik’s ‘I hunger for you’

Bates College presents choreographer Kimberly Bartosik and her company daela with an evening-length work that explores losing one’s self in ecstasy, ritual and desire, riding an edge of barely controlled abandon and vibrating stillness. Described as “one of the most intriguing descendants of Merce Cunningham” (Dance Magazine), Bartosik was inspired to make the piece by her experience with Charismatic spirituality. Event starts 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St., Lewiston. Tickets are $15, available at Eventbrite.com. For more information 207-786-6161.