College Night at Auburn Public

The Auburn Public Library is pleased to announce its 7th annual College Night on Thursday, October 17, in the Androscoggin Community Room. This program is for both teens and their parents and is designed to provide information early in the college process.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a panel discussion facilitated by Jessica Whittier of the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME). Panelists will include representatives from Bates College, Central Maine Community College, College of the Atlantic, Maine College of Art, Maine College of Health Professions, Maine Maritime Academy, University of Maine (Orono), and University of Southern Maine.

Whether a student is in middle school, high school, a senior applying for college—or the parents of that student—it is hoped that this evening will start the family thinking about the student’s future and/or provide answers to some of the many questions which arise as they begin talking about and looking at colleges. Topics for discussion will include taking appropriate courses in middle and high school, thinking ahead about career areas, costs of college (FAFSA, FAFSA Forecaster), types of colleges and degrees, and the application process, including the Common Application.