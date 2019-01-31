Bird Club open house spotlights local artist, club founders

The February meeting of the Stanton Bird Club will be a special one as the club continues its 100th anniversary celebration with an Open House featuring paintings, drawing, and prints by artist Dan Cake, a beloved local artist who is remembered for his splendidly meticulous images of the birds of Maine.

L/A Arts Gallery at 221 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, which is hosting an ongoing exhibition of Cake’s work, will open its doors for this Bird Club event on Sunday, February 3 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The open house will feature a special presentation about some early founders of the club from 2:30 to 3:00, as well as social time, live jazz guitar music by John Smedley, refreshments, and door prizes. The public is welcome. Those planning to attend must RSVP by contacting Jeri Maurer at 524-2060or at stantonbirdclub@gmail.com.

The club kicked off its year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary in June of 2018 and is continuing to celebrate with special events each month through June of 2019. For a complete schedule of club activities, including other February events, see www.StantonBirdClub.org.