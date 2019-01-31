Androscoggin Historical Society will host a genealogy conference on Saturday, February 9 at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Public Library. The event will feature presentations by Helen A. Shaw, former president of the Maine Genealogical Society, and genealogy researcher Stephanie Hawkins.

Helen Shaw will discuss “Gravestones: A Reflection of New England History.” These stones reflect the social, religious, and ethnic make-up of a community. The presentation will include a discussion of the types of material used in marking graves over the centuries, including variations based on local availability and changing social beliefs in what was “modern.”

Shaw is legislative liaison for the Maine Old Cemetery Association and Maine’s liaison to the Records Preservation and Access Committee, where she has been active in issues concerning cemetery preservation and vital records access for family members.

She holds degrees in anthropology from Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As an anthropologist, her approach to genealogy is that of a community-wide study. She has been researching family history for over forty years.

Stephanie Hawkins will speak about the Family History Centers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Providing access to records of every type, the centers are a remarkable source of local information that also provide access to the Church’s main library in Salt Lake City and some internet pay sites. Hawkins, who has volunteered at the centers since 1988, will share information about what can be found there and helpful hints on how to maximize your research experience.

Hawkins earned a BA in History at the University of Southern Maine. She is currently working on a master’s degree in the same field. She has been involved in genealogy research for over thirty years.

The program is free and open to the public; donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, call 784-0586.