February 28, 2019

The City of Auburn and Court St. Baptist Church are both 150 years old this year. (Photo by David Gilpatric)

Court Street Baptist Church and the City of Auburn share a milestone anniversary in 2019: both the city’s incorporation and the church’s construction took place 150 years ago this year. The church recently celebrated both milestones with a special open house, which also served as one of numerous “cake sites” across the city where the public was invited to come in for a piece of 150thbirthday cake. Visitors at the open house learned about the history of the church by taking a tour, which included the sanctuary, with its stained-glass windows, murals, and organ, and the classrooms of the newer education wing.

