Court Street Baptist Church and the City of Auburn share a milestone anniversary in 2019: both the city’s incorporation and the church’s construction took place 150 years ago this year. The church recently celebrated both milestones with a special open house, which also served as one of numerous “cake sites” across the city where the public was invited to come in for a piece of 150thbirthday cake. Visitors at the open house learned about the history of the church by taking a tour, which included the sanctuary, with its stained-glass windows, murals, and organ, and the classrooms of the newer education wing.