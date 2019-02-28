Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church welcomes new priest

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston and the Parish Council and members have announced the arrival of a new parish priest (Proistamenos) to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lewiston. Rev. Father Jon C. Emanuelson will begin his pastoral leadership of the church on March 1.

Father Jon has been a parish priest in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for 29 years. For the past six years, he served at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, and prior to that in Ogden, Utah and Charlottesville, Virginia. He received a master’s degree in 1989 from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and a bachelor’s degree in geophysics in 1985 from Virginia Tech.

Father Jon has served as chaplain to a small Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry. He has also taught earth and space sciences in an alternative high school setting. He is a talented craftsman and owner of Orthodox Creations, LLC, offering educational and wood products of high quality as well as creative carpentry solutions.

A native Virginian, Father Jon has been married to Barbara (Passaris) for 35 years and is the father of three adult daughters, Victoria, Mary, and Elizabeth. He will be installed on Sunday, March 3 in the morning service by our Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.

Founded more than a century ago in 1910, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church has a long-standing history in Lewiston-Auburn. It is a welcoming Parish whose mission is to grow in the faith through worship, service, witness, and fellowship. The worship of God – the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit – the Holy Trinity, is fundamental to the life and the spirit of the Orthodox Church. The church has a growing convert population and all are invited to worship every Sunday, followed by a fellowship coffee hour.

Holy Trinity is located at 155 Hogan Road in Lewiston. Sunday Orthros begins at 9 a.m., followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. For more information, call them at 783-6795 or see www.holytrinitymaine.org.