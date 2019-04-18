The program will feature live performances of Jazz, Pop, Classical, Rock, Blues, Irish, French, American, Yiddish, and Klezmer music, plus magic and a special surprise.

Temple Shalom of Auburn will present a Café Shalom Musical Variety Show on Saturday, April 27. There will be a pre-show wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. Beginning at 7:00, the program will feature live performances of Jazz, Pop, Classical, Rock, Blues, Irish, French, American, Yiddish, and Klezmer music, magic, and a special surprise.

The event will be hosted by Rebbetzin of Ceremonies Lisa Mayer. The cost is $10 per person. Temple Shalom is located at 74 Bradman Street. For more information, see www.templeshalomauburn.org.