FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Café Shalom Musical Variety Show

April 18, 2019 | Author
The program will feature live performances of Jazz, Pop, Classical, Rock, Blues, Irish, French, American, Yiddish, and Klezmer music, plus magic and a special surprise.

Temple Shalom of Auburn will present a Café Shalom Musical Variety Show on Saturday, April 27. There will be a pre-show wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. Beginning at 7:00, the program will feature live performances of Jazz, Pop, Classical, Rock, Blues, Irish, French, American, Yiddish, and Klezmer music, magic, and a special surprise. 

The event will be hosted by Rebbetzin of Ceremonies Lisa Mayer. The cost is $10 per person. Temple Shalom is located at 74 Bradman Street. For more information, see www.templeshalomauburn.org. 

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

9 North River Road, #232
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2019 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.