Renowned jazz clarinetist returns to New Gloucester

Jazz clarinetist Brad Terry will be joined by guitarist Peter Herman for a very special concert at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester on Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired and mentored at a young age by his childhood neighbor, Benny Goodman, Brad Terry is a world renowned clarinet player and virtuoso whistler who has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Doc Cheatham, Buck Clayton, Red Mitchell, Buddy Tate, Elliot Zigman, Eddie Thompson, John Basile, Steve Grover, and Lenny Breau. He has led jazz workshops and clinics in many countries.

This concert is a “homecoming” of sorts for Terry, who lived in the Historic Village District of New Gloucester in the early 1970s. Via a serendipitous coincidence, the current owners of his former house in New Gloucester found his contact info during a renovation of their kitchen, and Village Coffeehouse couldn’t pass up the opportunity to invite him back to his former stomping grounds to perform.

Over coffee in the Village Store, Terry reminisced recently about his time living in New Gloucester, when he housed youth from the Penobscot Nation and taught at the Village School, an alternative high school in the barn at the Chandler House Bed and Breakfast.

He and guitarist Peter Herman will perform a variety of standard jazz tunes and, with their combined talents, are likely to surprise the audience with some spontaneous and harmonious new jazz creations.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Village Coffeehouse is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.