Elmet Technologies VP named 2019 Fellow Award recipient by APMI

John Johnson, VP of Technology at Elmet Technologies in Lewiston,has been named a recipient of the American Powder Metallurgy Institute (APMI) International’s 2019 Fellow Award.

Established in 1998, the Fellow Award is APMI International’s most prestigious award, recognizing members who hold a high level of expertise in the technology, practice, or overall business of the powder metallurgy (PM) and particulate materials industry.

Johnson, who has over 20 years of experience in the PM industry, has authored more than 100 technical papers. He holds a Ph. D from Pennsylvania State University and has served on various committees and boards, including the APMI Board of Directors and the MPIF Technical Board. These contributions to the PM industry, among many others, made Dr. Johnson a model recipient for the Fellow Award.

APMI International will honor the 2019 award winners at POWDERMET2019, an International Conference on Powder Metallurgy & Particulate Materials, which will take place in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

Established in 1929, Elmet Technologies LLC was formerly Royal Philips’ U.S. tungsten/moly production facility. Today, they are a 100% U.S.-owned and operated, fully-integrated primary manufacturer of molybdenum, tungsten products, and alloys. They employ over 200 professionals, including 30 engineers and metallurgists. Their well-equipped on-site laboratory supports both production and R&D activities.

At their 220,000 square-foot plant in Lewiston, which features a full chemical plant and large-capacity powder reduction furnaces, Elmet’s manufacturing begins with molybdenum and tungsten chemical precursors, which are reduced in-house to pure metal powders. They utilize state-of-the-art powder metallurgy processes to dope (if required), press, sinter roll, and swage the powder to fully dense mill products. They are the only U.S.-based moly and tungsten manufacturer that produces both flat and long/round mill products under one roof, making plate, sheet, and foil flat-rolled products, plus rod and wire.

Elmet Technologies employs industry-leading machining, fabrication, and assembly capabilities. Their lathes, vertical machining centers, wire EDMs, and other equipment have large work envelopes to manufacture products with levels of precision required by their markets, which include the aerospace, automotive, coating, crystal growth, defense, high-temperature furnace, sapphire growth, electronics, energy, LED, lighting, semiconductor, flat panel display (FPD), medical imaging, and many other industries.

A specialty metals business with over 85 years of molybdenum and tungsten production experience, Elmet Technologies is ITAR-registered and their quality systems are ISO 9001 and AS9100 certified. They are also members of NAC/DOTC.