Cast for CLT’s The Prom in rehearsal

AUBURN, ME — Cast members of the Community Little Theatre’s upcoming production of The Prom are pictured here at a recent rehearsal. From left are Anthony M. Delorme, Gregory Judd, Jordan Clatchey, Connor Davis, Brock Rancourt, and Tessa Hayashida. An award-winning musical, the show follows four Broadway performers who are in search of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny!

The Prom will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on August 9, 10, 15, 16, and at 2:00 p.m. on August 11, 17, and 18. All performances will be held at the CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are now available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under. (Photo by Sophia Wood).