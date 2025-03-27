Ribbon cutting, grand opening of Extra Space Storage in Auburn

AUBURN, ME –Diamond Point Development, LLC (DPD), in partnership with The Ardent Companies, have announced that on April 15, 2025 at 3:00 pm, they will hold a Community-Wide Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration at the new, state-of-the-art Extra Space Storage facility at 1 Center Street, in Auburn, Maine.

“In the short time the Auburn Extra Space property has been open, it has been very well received by both the residential and the business communities,” said Jason Sommer, Diamond Point Development Principal. “In appreciation of the city’s support of the project, we are proud to make a donation to the new ‘Auburn PAL Center.’”

Auburn Mayor Jeff Harmon will be in attendance at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony on April 15, as well as other distinguished members of the city staff.

Mayor Harmon said, “Thank you so much for this support of the Auburn PAL Center – it is so meaningful and will directly impact the kids and families of this community. We look forward to welcoming you to our wonderful city of Auburn.”

Liz Allen, the City of Auburn’s Director of Communications & Community Engagement said, “We look forward to being a community partner and to supporting positive growth in Aburn. We are happy to connect the Extra Space team with the greater Auburn community, on April 15 and beyond.”

Eric Cousens, the City of Auburn’s Executive Director of Public Services said, “It was great to work with Aaron and Jason from Extra Space Storage on a very challenging site. The Site was attractive due to the high traffic and that also made it a challenge. Aaron and Jason assembled additional real estate to make the access safe and made room for public access rights for a future riverfront trail while designing the site. We appreciate their collaboration and investment in Auburn.”

The Extra Space Storage is a new, state of the art 100,000 square foot multi-story, secure, climate-controlled facility. The self-storage property was built on a blighted property along the Androscoggin River.

This newly-constructed three-story self-storage facility includes approximately 75,000 rentable sq ft and 750 individual storage units. To make the storing experience more comfortable and to protect customer’s belongings from the elements, every unit is temperature and humidity controlled.

Diamond Point Development and The Ardent Companies build class A self-storage facilities up and down the East Coast.