Central Maine Healthcare named Recovery Friendly Workplace

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), which includes Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC), Rumford Hospital, Bridgton Hospital and medical practices throughout central Maine, has been designated a Recovery Friendly Workplace (RFW) by the state of Maine.

The Recovery Friendly Workplace program strives to prevent substance use disorder by providing support for workers who are struggling with addiction and facilitating opportunities for people in recovery to reenter or enter the workplace.

CMH’s designation as a Recover Friendly Workplace was made official at Governor Janet Mills’ Opioid Response Summit and Seminars which was held at Central Maine Community College on July 25.

“People who have experienced addiction and have moved into a recovery process often have gained valuable life experience and developed certain disciplines, skills and compassion, said Rick Redmond, director of Behavioral Health, Central Maine Healthcare. “Promoting a Recovery Friendly Workplace means creating an environment where people in recovery can continue to flourish while they add strength to our teams and provide an empathetic approach with our patients.”

Providing a safe, supportive environment for team members is part of Central Maine Healthcare’s values and service standards.

The Maine Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative is a combined effort among the governor’s office, business leaders, local government and recovery community organizations (RCOs).