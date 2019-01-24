Community Credit Union recently capped off its 11thannual Diaper Drive by delivering over 6,124 diapers to the staff and children of Promise Early Education Center, formerly known as Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care. CCU board members, staff, and members raised $1,100 to purchase the diapers.

“Here at Promise, we meet all the needs of children in our care, which includes diapers,” said Betsy Norcross Plourde, Executive Director of Promise Early Education Center. “Community Credit Union’s donation of 6,124 diapers provides almost 20% of the diapers needed by our program in a year. In addition, their donation is also eligible for a funding match, so every dollar in diapers provided brings $4 in federal funding to support Head Start services in Androscoggin County.”

As the Head Start Program for Androscoggin County, Promise Early Education Center provides a safe, engaging, and empowering place for children to learn and grow; offers a results-driven educational curriculum taught by degreed, licensed teachers; and supports the engagement of parents and caregivers in their child’s learning through partnership, communication, and a commitment to parents and caregivers as primary educators. For more information, call them at 795-4040 or see www.PromiseEarlyEducation.org.

With branches at 144 Pine Street in Lewiston, 40 Stanley Street in Auburn, and 1025 Auburn Road in Turner, Community Credit Union is a member-owned, full-service financial institution that has been serving its members and the community since 1945. For more information, see www.communitycreditunion.com.