Central Maine Healthcare shows its pride

LEWISTON, ME — Pride flags were raised at all three Central Maine Healthcare (CMH)hospitals on Monday to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

Before the flag raisings at Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston, representatives from CMH leadership made brief remarks about why it is important for team members to embrace a culture of inclusivity and belonging throughout the healthcare system.

“Pride Month is an acknowledgement of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights,” said Dick Kropp, chief people officer, Central Maine Healthcare. “Here at Central Maine Healthcare, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are at the forefront of all of our interactions with patients, visitors and team members.”

Central Maine Healthcare also distributed pride flags for team members to display in their workstations and offices.