FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Central Maine Healthcare shows its pride

June 13, 2024 | Author

LEWISTON, ME — Pride flags were raised at all three Central Maine Healthcare (CMH)hospitals on Monday to mark the beginning of Pride Month. 

Before the flag raisings at Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston, representatives from CMH leadership made brief remarks about why it is important for team members to embrace a culture of inclusivity and belonging throughout the healthcare system. 

“Pride Month is an acknowledgement of LGBTQ+ culture and the support of LGBTQ+ rights,” said Dick Kropp, chief people officer, Central Maine Healthcare.  “Here at Central Maine Healthcare, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are at the forefront of all of our interactions with patients, visitors and team members.”

 Central Maine Healthcare also distributed pride flags for team members to display in their workstations and offices.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

89 Union Street, Suite 1014
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2024 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.