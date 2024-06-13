SeniorsPlus announces public hearings

LEWISTON, ME – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, will hold two public hearings on its 2025-2028 Area Plan that outlines the organization’s vision to serve the older and disabled adults populations over the next four years.

The public is invited to participate. Comments also are welcome via email or US mail. Written comments must be received on or before June 28, 2024, via mail to SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston ME, 04240 or via email to ljohnson@seniorsplus.org. For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

Area Plan on Aging public hearings will take place on Thursday, June 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. in-person at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, and from 2 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. To register for either option please call 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

An advanced draft plan can be reviewed at www.seniorsplus.org between June 6 and June 20, 2024, or interested parties may request a copy by calling the office of SeniorsPlus at 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford, and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford, and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices.