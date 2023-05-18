Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute Celebrates 20 Years 

LEWISTON, ME (May 12, 2023) — The Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute (CMHVI) opened in May of 2003 at the Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) campus, to bring skilled medical specialists and innovative treatments to the people of central Maine and beyond, including rural areas where residents previously had limited access to high-quality care.

The motto for the institute, when it opened, was “For the heart, from the heart,” and with its focus on individualized care for each patient, that same spirit prevails today.

Services range from conservative medical care and rehabilitation to surgery for common, and sometimes complex, heart and vascular conditions. The institute also focuses heavily on educating the community and preventing disease before it develops. Outpatient care is delivered from CMHVI’s Lewiston offices and at other locations throughout central and western Maine.

“The skill set among our surgeons and interventionalists is on par with top cardiovascular programs in the country,” said Michael Berlowitz, MD, MBA, FACC, chief of Cardiology, Central Maine Healthcare. “We have outstanding doctors who chose to come to Maine to live and work and have found a home right here at CMHVI.”

CMHVI was recently reaccredited for its stroke treatment and prevention programs. It has also been recognized by The American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for echo lab and vascular lab. The department has also been accredited by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Administration.

Felecia Jinwala, MD, performs vascular surgery at Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute.