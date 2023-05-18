Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical- ONE WEEKEND ONLY!

LEWISTON, ME (May 12, 2023) — The Public Theatre presents entertaining family fun for ages 4 and up with their production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical playing May 20 and 21. This delightful musical featuring Broadway veterans, combines catchy songs with the humor of a Pixar film to tell the empowering story of 8-year-old Lily Polkadot. When Lily moves to a new town, she faces the challenge of being the first Polkadot in an all Square school and shows everyone how our differences make us awesome, not outcasts. Aside from its catchy songs and choreography that will leave you dancing in the aisles, the show also has a perfect message for anyone who has ever felt like an outsider.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, May 20th and 21st with two performances each day at 1:00 and 4:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for anyone 4-18. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple Street in Lewiston.