Central Maine Therapy Services Opens New Clinic in Auburn

LEWISTON, ME (March 3, 2023) — Central Maine Therapy Services patients now have the benefit of a state-of-the-art facility at a new location in Auburn.

Central Maine Healthcare recently celebrated a grand opening at the new clinic which is conveniently located in the same facility as Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics at 690 Minot Avenue in Auburn.

The clinic now offers a full suite of physical therapy services, including treatment for both orthopedic and neurological conditions. Services will include treatment for post-operative rehabilitation, general orthopedic injuries/conditions, vestibular rehabilitation and neurologic conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke and concussion.

This collaboration also allows for direct communication between therapists and orthopedic providers and reflects CMH’s commitment to providing the highest quality of care and expanded healthcare access to our surrounding communities.

“It’s so great to see this outstanding facility up and running,” said Lauren Adey, MD, Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics. “Sharing a building with Central Maine Therapy Services will enable therapists and orthopedic providers to have direct communication with each other and facilitate the most efficient and effective care for our patients.”

“This new clinic with expanded services really highlights Central Maine Healthcare’s commitment to the local community,” said Hillary Littlefield, OTR/L, system director, Therapy Services, Central Maine Healthcare. “Our service line approach and partnership with orthopedics will allow for optimal patient flow and communication. The therapy team is thrilled to be here!”

Central Maine Therapy Services will initially be staffed by Len Farinas, PT, DPT (general orthopedic and sports); Ray Rivera, PT (vestibular specialist); Kayla Kelly, PT, DPT (general orthopedics); and John Livecchi PT, DPT, OCS (orthopedic clinical specialist).

Central Maine Healthcare team members tour new Auburn physical therapy clinic