March 6 Meeting of the Stanton Bird Club

AUBURN, ME (February 20, 2023) — The Stanton Bird Club is hosting the fourth in its 2022-23 lecture series, featuring writer and photographer, Michael Perry who will present a slideshow of his recent trip to Greenland and Copenhagen which combined cross country skiing above the Artic Circle and enjoying the history and architecture of Denmark’s capital city.

An outdoor enthusiast, Perry is founder-director of Dreams Unlimited, specializing in inspiring outdoor slide programs for civic groups, businesses, and schools. During his 20-year career at L.L. Bean, Perry founded and managed the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School.

The talk will be held on Monday, March 6th from 4-6pm at the Auburn Public Library. The public is welcome. The lecture series is free of charge. We encourage participants to wear masks.

The Stanton Bird Club, a leader in environmental awareness, manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information about other activities of the Club can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org and on its Facebook page.

Cross-country skiing in Greenland by Michael Perry