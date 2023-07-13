FREE e-scribe now!

Check Out Riverfest and Regatta July 14 – 15, 2023

July 13, 2023

LEWISTON, ME (July 7, 2023) — Visit the two-day Riverfest at beautiful Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston, Maine! Rowing, food trucks, music, craft beers, local artisans, activities for the kids, and plenty of room to enjoy the great outdoors! For more information, check out https://lewistonrowing.com/riverfest-regatta

Schedule of Activities

Friday, July 14th (all activities in Simard-Payne Park)

9 AM – 3 PM  Uplift LA Kickball Tournament

10 AM – 5 PM  Franco Center Open House

11 AM – 7 PM  Food Truck Festival

11 AM – 6 PM  Shop Local Market

11 AM – 8 PM  Beer Garden

11 AM – Dusk  Canoe Rentals

Noon – 6 PM Regatta Competitor Registration & Parking

4 PM – 9 PM  Live Music

Saturday, July 15th

8 AM – 12 PM  RiverFest Regatta Races, Simard-Payne

10 AM – 5 PM  Franco Center Open House

12 PM – 3 PM  Waterfront Activities

8 AM – 3 PM  Shop Local Market

11 AM – 3 PM  Food Trucks, Simard-Payne

11 AM – 3 PM  Beer Garden

12 PM – Dusk  Canoe Rentals

1 PM – 2 PM  Community Floatilla

1500-Meter Stake Race Course

