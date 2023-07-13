Check Out Riverfest and Regatta July 14 – 15, 2023
LEWISTON, ME (July 7, 2023) — Visit the two-day Riverfest at beautiful Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston, Maine! Rowing, food trucks, music, craft beers, local artisans, activities for the kids, and plenty of room to enjoy the great outdoors! For more information, check out https://lewistonrowing.com/riverfest-regatta
Schedule of Activities
Friday, July 14th (all activities in Simard-Payne Park)
9 AM – 3 PM Uplift LA Kickball Tournament
10 AM – 5 PM Franco Center Open House
11 AM – 7 PM Food Truck Festival
11 AM – 6 PM Shop Local Market
11 AM – 8 PM Beer Garden
11 AM – Dusk Canoe Rentals
Noon – 6 PM Regatta Competitor Registration & Parking
4 PM – 9 PM Live Music
Saturday, July 15th
8 AM – 12 PM RiverFest Regatta Races, Simard-Payne
10 AM – 5 PM Franco Center Open House
12 PM – 3 PM Waterfront Activities
8 AM – 3 PM Shop Local Market
11 AM – 3 PM Food Trucks, Simard-Payne
11 AM – 3 PM Beer Garden
12 PM – Dusk Canoe Rentals
1 PM – 2 PM Community Floatilla
1500-Meter Stake Race Course