Up-and-coming comics on stage at Great Falls Comedy Club

AUBURN, ME – Make laughter a priority this weekend at Great Falls Comedy Club on July 6, with co-headliners, Alex Temple and Casey Watson.

Keep your holiday weekend rolling with laughter as two of Maine’s best, young and up-and-coming comics take the stage on Saturday night.

Temple has been performing around New England and in New York City and recently moved on to the next round of the Last Comix Standing comedy competition at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Watson is the winner of the 2023 New England’s Funniest Comedian competition at Aura in Portland and a regular host at Empire Comedy Club. Both are sure to make you laugh.

Tickets can be found at https://www.greatfallscomedyclub.com or purchased at the door. Great Falls Comedy Club is located inside Craft Brew Underground at 34 Court Street, Auburn, under the red awning.

For more information contact the club at info@greatfallscomedyclub.com or by phone at 207-200-5366.