Dancing with The Little Mermaid at CLT   

AUBURN, ME (July 21, 2023) — Mackenzie Richard as Ariel and Scotty Venable as Prince Eric practice some dance moves at a recent rehearsal for the upcoming Community Little Theater production of the musical The Little Mermaid, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the classic Disney animated film. Show dates are August 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and August 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets and more information are available online at https://www.laclt.com/the-little-mermaid-2023 or by calling 783-0958.

