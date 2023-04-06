FREE e-scribe now!

City of Lewiston Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week is April 24-28

April 6, 2023

LEWISTON, ME (March 31, 2023) – Brush Must be Curbside by Sunday, April 23. Brush will be collected from Lewiston’s residential properties during the week of April 24 – 28, 2023, by Public Works Department staff.

Brush butt ends MUST face the street.

Brush MUST be placed curbside by no later than Sunday, April 23.

Once Public Works staff clears a street of curbside brush, they will not return to that street to collect additional brush.

Curbside collection is restricted to ONLY wood/tree waste and brush.

Wood/tree waste that will not be collected includes: Tree stumps (regardless of size); Tree limbs greater than 12 inches diameter; Demolition wood fencing; decking; and/or wood from construction/demolition projects

IN ADDITION, during Brush Pick-Up Assistance Week—free of charge— Lewiston residents may bring one (1) standard size pick-up truckload of brush only (three yards per residence) to the Lewiston Solid Waste Facility, 420 River Road. This offering extends to Saturday, April 29.

