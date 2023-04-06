Free Shredding with DuBois Realty, Humane Society

AUBURN, ME (March 31, 2023) — DuBois Realty Group is pleased to announce that we will be hosting a free shredding event in collaboration with the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society (GAHS) on Saturday, April 8th, from 9am to 1pm at our parking lot located at 243 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn. This event is aimed at providing an opportunity for the community to make a positive impact while getting rid of unwanted and old documents.

At the event, participants can socialize, shred their documents, and show support for animals in need at the same time. GAHS will be present to register participants for their Dash for Dogs 5K Walk and Run, and to collect food donations for the animals in their care.

To ensure the utmost security and privacy, DuBois Realty Group has hired Records Management Center and Shredding on Site to use cutting-edge equipment to shred up to 5 boxes of personal documents securely.

“We understand the importance of privacy and security,” said Marnie BuBois, at DuBois Realty Group. “Our aim is to provide the community with a safe and secure way to dispose of their old documents, while also supporting a noble cause.”

Participants are welcome to donate by participating in the 5K Walk and Run or by providing new unopened pet food to aid the animals under GAHS’s care. “We invite everyone to come and join us for this event. It’s a great opportunity to safely dispose of old documents and make a valuable contribution to a noble cause,” said Brian DuBois, at DuBois Realty Group.