CLT musical The Prom opens this weekend

AUBURN, ME — The L/A Community Little Theatre’s production of The Prom opens Friday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

“This show has a great mix of music, from big splashy dance numbers to power ballads that may make folks choke up,” says director Jennifer Groover. Audiences can expect to see a lighthearted story full of humor. It’s the kind of show where Broadway takes a poke at itself, and theater lovers will enjoy watching some larger-than-life characters and their funny antics,” Groover adds.

The story centers around four eccentric Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on an important issue. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together.

Groover and her crew have been hard at work for weeks with their large cast of 35 actors. “Working with this talented and experienced cast has been a joy! I am excited for audiences to hear the blending of voices. When the large ensemble sings together, it’s powerful,” notes Groover. Assisting the director are crew members Myranda Michaud, assistant director; Paul G. Caron, music director; Adelyn Bell, choreographer; Brian Pfohl, stage manager; and Sophia Wood, producer.

“This show is one way our theatre can help destigmatize and support everyone because this show is about inclusion, acceptance, and belonging. It is also filled with laughter, song, and dance, so it will leave the audience feeling uplifted and hopeful,” adds Groover.

The Prom will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on August 9, 10, 15, 16, and at 2:00 p.m. on August 11, 17, and 18. All performances will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are now available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 783-0958. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $25.00 for adults, $22.00 for seniors and students, and $17.00 for children ages 13 and under.

Cast members Isana Bell, Tessa Hayashida, Maddy Vaillancourt, Maddi DuBois, and Julie Sanborn enjoy a laugh during a rehearsal for the upcoming production of The Prom, which opens this weekend at Community Little Theatre.