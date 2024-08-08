Live music elevates LA Balloon Festival

LEWISTON, ME – The Lewiston Auburn Balloon Festival Presented by Emerson Toyota proudly announces a stellar musical lineup featuring performances on the Main Stage sponsored by Platz Associates at Simard-Payne Park sponsored by Platz Associates at Simard-Payne Park, 83 Beech Street. The festival showcases a variety of artists, ensuring a memorable good time for all! Mark your calendar for American Idol alum Julia Gagnon and Motor Booty Affair to perform at this year’s festival.

Friday, August 16

4:30 PM – Rumor Has It : are all about having fun, engaging the crowd and playing music that everyone enjoys. They play a wide variety of music traversing decades and multiple genres!

6:45 PM – Girls of L/A: bring together the talented voices of Bette Sanborne, Bonnie Edwards, Debbie Morin, Jeannie Martin, Kathy Haley, and Laurie Sidelinger. These local legends will perform an array of covers guaranteed to get everyone dancing.

8 PM – Taylor Hughes: a New Hampshire homegrown country singer. He started singing when he was very young. His musical drive is to bring storytelling and traditional country music. He’s performed all around New England and has sold out performances at the Bank of New Hampshire stage.

Saturday, August 17

4:30 PM – Bazinga: They will energize the crowd with a dynamic mix of 90s hits to now hits, from alt-rock anthems to smooth R&B grooves contemporary favorites. Get ready to enjoy the sounds and put your dancing shoes on!

6:30 PM – Denny Breau: legendary guitarist and singer/songwriter Denny Breau will mesmerize the audience with his flawless rhythm and stunning six-string guitar work, blending folk, Delta blues, country, and jazz effortlessly.

7:30 PM Motor Booty Affair: Wrapping up Saturday night, Motor Booty Affair will host the ultimate disco party, playing infectious, danceable hits from Earth Wind & Fire, The Bee-Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more.

Sunday, August 18

11:00 AM – Camp of Rock: Start your Sunday with the youthful energy of Camp of Rock. These talented summer camp students will perform rock classics from Heart, The Kings, The Black Crowes, and Led Zeppelin.

12:30 PM – Crosshair: a young four-piece high energy 90’s alternative, hard rock and metal. The band has played several successful shows and was recently featured in the Summer Edition of L/A Metro Magazine.

2:00 PM – Julia Gagnon: When a singer causes all three American Idol judges to give you a standing ovation, you know you have to come hear Maine’s Julia Gagnon. Gagnon will take the stage at the festival and we hope to hear her powerful rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Run To You,” Her performance is a must-see highlight of the festival.

4:30 PM – Jody Boys: a fun party band who cover great hits from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s with a few surprises from all over. If you’re looking to enjoy some good diverse music this band likes to rock!

The Lewiston Auburn Balloon Festival promises a weekend of outstanding live music, family fun, and vibrant community spirit set under the backdrop of fantastic hot air balloons! Don’t miss out on this free event featuring remarkable local talents and renowned performers. Mark your calendars and join us at Simard-Payne Park for a festival experience like no other! The concerts are free.

For more information about all events and activities at the L/A Balloon Festival, visit www.laballoonfest.org.