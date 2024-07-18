CLT presents summer theater camp productions                   

The youth camp musical of James and the Giant Peach, Jr. will be presented on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The teen camp production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr. will take the stage on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

These two musical productions culminate four weeks of intensive and performance-based programs. Campers were responsible for mastering the material (lines, staging, choreography, and singing), and participating in rehearsals. The youth camp is for children in grades 4-7 and participants in the teen camp are in grades 8-12. Maddy DuBois and Maria Groover directed the youth camp and Linda Vaillancourt led the teen camp. Jackie McDonald is the producer for both shows.

Tickets are available online at laclt.com/box-office-1 and may also be purchased at the door. Costs are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and students, and $17 for children under the age of 13. Prices include all taxes and fees. All productions will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. More information about the summer camp shows is also available online at laclt.com/camp.

Pictured here are the five seniors who are in the cast of the CLT teen camp production of Beauty and the Beast, Jr., which will be performed this weekend along with the youth camp production of James and the Giant Peach, Jr. From left in front are Genevieve Vaillancourt and Tessa Hayashida. In back are Jack Desrosiers, Brock Rancourt, and Julia Groover. (Photo by Sophie Wood Photography).