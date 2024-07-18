SeniorsPlus announces new member, officers to Board

LEWISTON, ME — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, announces the election of a new member to its Board of Directors, as well as a new slate of officers.

Holly Zielinski of Poland replaces Robert Kirchherr of Norway as the Chair of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus. Zielinski has more than 20 years of experience working with older adults and has held numerous senior management positions in senior living and healthcare in Maine, Florida and Missouri.

Other appointments to the slate of officers of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus are Dustin Ward of New Gloucester to Vice Chair, Marie Samson of Auburn to Treasurer, and Don Berry of Sumner to Secretary.

Joining the Board is Shawn Wright of Monmouth. Wright is a financial advisor in Lewiston. She has been an active member of numerous community organizations including the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club and the Community Little Theatre of Auburn.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. SeniorsPlus envisions a future where all older adults and individuals with disabilities are engaged and respected while living quality, independent lives in the communities of their choice. Last year, SeniorsPlus served a diverse population of almost 8,000 clients and fielded 101,000 phone inquiries.

Robert Kirchherr passes the gavel to Holly Zielinski, the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging.