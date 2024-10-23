CLT presents Tony Award-winning musical ‘1776’

AUBURN, ME — The Community Little Theatre (CLT) opens its 85th consecutive season on Friday, October 25 with the musical “1776.” Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, “1776” puts a human—and often humorous—face on the pages of history as we see the real men behind the names we have known for so long.

It’s the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence… if only our Founding Fathers can agree to do it! John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and others struggle to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

“I have wanted to bring “1776” to the CLT stage for a long time. It is one of my favorite musicals, by turns witty, wise, entertaining, and even suspenseful,” says director Celeste Philippon. “The Declaration has been described as a deeply aspirational divorce decree and its authors as heroic radicals attempting to start a country on a noble idea. And many were risking their lives to do it,” Philippon adds.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, the show premiered on Broadway in 1969 and was made into a film adaption in 1972. The original production and movie starred William Daniels as Adams, Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, and Howard Da Silva as Benjamin Franklin.

Through song, humor, and at times tense drama, “1776” portrays the founders as real and relatable men. “Once our audience hears amusing songs such as “Sit Down, John” and “But, Mr. Adams” early in the first act, they will know that these men are not going to be treated as demi-gods or cardboard cutouts,” says Philippon.

The show also deals with the uncomfortable fact that the Declaration deprived one-fifth of the population of their own inalienable right to liberty. An unsettling moment in the show comes courtesy of South Carolina slave owner Edward Rutledge singing “Molasses to Rum,” a brutally honest reminder that indicts the northern colonies for their complicity in the trafficking of slaves.

Philippon and her crew have been working for weeks with their large cast of 27 actors. “Working with this talented and experienced group of people has been a joy! I am eager for the audience to see and hear the great voices we have on stage. When the large ensemble sings together, it’s powerful,” notes the director.

Philippon is assisted by musical director Linda Vaillancourt, producer/costumer Jane Mitchell, stage manager Brandon Chaloux, assistant director Mark Hazard, and assistant director/choreographer Eileen Messina.

Philippon believes that the real timelessness of “1776” is its insights into human nature and just how hard it is—and how necessary—for a group of people to work together for a common purpose, something often lacking in our current political climate. This is a wonderful musical about a seminal event in American history – on our stage just days before a divisive national election!

Performances of “1776” will start at 7:30 p.m. on October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2. Matinees will be held on October 27 and November 3 beginning at 2:00 p.m. A special “talk-back” with the cast and crew will be held following the October 27 matinee. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors/students, and $17 for children aged 13 and under. All performances will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets and more information are available online at laclt.com.

At right John Adams (Mark Dils) attempts to hand the quill pen to Ben Franklin (Roger Philippon) during the musical number “But, Mr. Adams” in the CLT production of “1776.” Looking on from left are Thomas Jefferson (Grayson Smith) and Robert Livingston (Joe Cormier). The show will run from October 25-November 3.