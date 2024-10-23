Construction underway on $30M Androscoggin River project

LEWISTON, ME – Lewiston Auburn Clean Water Authority (LACWA) has announced that construction is underway on a historic infrastructure project that will improve public health, and preserve the cleanliness of the Androscoggin River. The project will expand the cities’ treatment capacity by 20-percent and offer a 2.1 million gallon ‘combined sewer overflow’ (CSO) tank to serve as a relief system during wet weather events. Lewiston and Auburn are among 34 clean water utilities in Maine with aging pipe infrastructure that carry both sewer and storm waters through the same network to treatment facilities. When storms increase water volume, untreated raw waters can automatically bypass these facilities and be diverted into rivers, oceans, watersheds and bays.

“This is one of the most important projects of its kind in the state of Maine right now,” said Michael Riley, Senior Environmental Engineer, Maine Department of Environmental Protection. “The first inch of rain from a storm carries 80-percent of the pollution, so to be able to prevent that from entering Maine’s waterways is critical for the protection of both public health and our natural resources,” Riley added.

In 2023, rain events forced 197 million gallons of untreated water and sewage into the Androscoggin River. A 2023 report by the Maine DEP says 745 million gallons of raw waters polluted Maine waterbodies – a 244-percent increase from 2022. Storm events brought a record 57 inches of rain in 2023 and the impact caused water quality issues and closures at beaches and fishing sites statewide.

“This project is another example of our communities’ dedication to the protection and restoration of our river,” said Kevin Gagne, Director, Public Works Department, City of Lewiston.

A collaborative effort has been underway for 50 years to restore water quality in the Androscoggin, which was one of the top 10 most polluted rivers in the United States. After 5 decades of remediation, MDEP is currently reviewing an application to reclassify the entire river from the lowest Class C to a Class B, which means it is swimmable and fishable.

“All the communities along the banks of the Androscoggin will benefit from the economic and residential renaissance that’s underway here, which is reflected by an increase in jobs, population and new business growth,” said Ferg Lea, Androscoggin River Watershed Council. “The river is a key part of our success, and it is once again the jewel of our communities,” Lea said.

Lewiston recently adopted a slogan “Opportunity Lives Here” and is refining zoning standards to attract new development, increase housing inventory, and add opportunities to allow small stores and restaurants in some neighborhoods. Auburn is working to bring on 2,000 new housing units by 2025 and increase population by 25-percent.

“Residents can be proud of this project because it embodies our continued commitment to building infrastructure that protects our future,” said Mike Broadbent, Superintendent, Auburn Water and Sewer District.

Since 1989, the Environmental Protection Agency and Maine DEP have been actively working to limit overflow events. In 2007, over 2.5 billion gallons of raw storm and sewer waters entered Maine waters – in 2022, there was less than 400 million gallons. Since the program started 35 years ago, thirteen communities have reached zero pollution events and significant progress has been made.

“The trendline has certainly been positive in our community and statewide, but we have work left to do. Our project is a great example of how communities can work together to continue to protect clean water in Maine,” said Travis Peaslee, General Manager, LACWA.

As one of the first and largest clean water facilities in Maine, LACWA cleans up to 32 million gallons of water received daily from regional businesses and residents before safely returning to the river. The CSO tank project will increase plant capacity to 38 million gallons per day and is funded through a series of state, federal and municipal bonds and grants. It is expected to be completed by early 2026.