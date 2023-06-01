CLT Rehearses for Steve Martin Comedy

AUBURN, ME (May 26, 2023) — Cast and crew are busy in rehearsal for the upcoming Community Little Theatre production of the comedy Picasso at the Lapin Agile, which will open June 15.

Comedian Steve Martin’s comic take on the early 20th century, the play is set in 1904 in a Paris bar named the Lapin Agile (which still exists). Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, both young men at the time, are on the verge of disclosing amazing ideas (Einstein will publish his special theory of relativity in 1905 and Picasso will paint Les Demoiselles d’Avignon in 1907). They meet at the bar and begin to discuss art, the universe, and everything in between. A unique collection of bar patrons punctuate their discussion with wit, humor, and wry perspectives, until a mysterious visitor comes along with fascinating visions of the future.

Pictured here left to right at a recent rehearsal are John Blanchette, director; Jason Pelletier, who plays Freddy the bar owner, a simple man who occasionally says something truly stunning; Sarah Duncan, Freddy’s worldly and thoughtful girlfriend Germaine; and Chris Kuhlthau, who portrays Gaston, an amicable old Frenchman with prostate problems.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile will be performed at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 and at 2:00 p.m. on June 18 and 25. Ticket prices (including all fees) are $22.00 for adults, $19.00 for seniors, and $14.00 for students. Tickets are available online at www.laclt.com/box-office or by calling 207-783-0958.

L/A Community Little Theater, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing live theater since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable and quality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theater for area youth. www.laclt.com.