CLT to bring back “Bandstand to Billboard” concert                                     

AUBURN, ME — The “Bandstand to Billboard” concert – featuring song favorites from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, is back! After four consecutive years of sold-out shows at the Franco Center, this very popular concert is back, with three performances to be held at Community Little Theatre (CLT) on February 9, 10, and 11.

The repertoire includes major hit songs – all of which hit Billboard’s Top 100 list and were also featured on the American Bandstand TV show. With six singers and a full live band, some of the songs include “L-O-V-E,” “Come Go With Me,” “Stand By Me,” “Happy Together,” “Downtown,” “Chapel of Love,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Tie a Yellow Ribbon,” “Suspicious Minds,” and “Leaving On A Jet Plane.”

As an added treat, the band will perform a special tribute to the Beatles, commemorating the week in April 1964 when the Beatles held all top five slots in the Hot 100 list.

The returning singers, who are all veteran performers at CLT, are Renee Mahon Davis, Sophie Messina, Eileen M. Messina (director), Michael Litchfield, Gerry Therrien, and Duane Glover. The band includes Paul G. Caron, musical director and keyboards; Mike French, guitar; Shane Davis, bass; Mark Fredericks, percussion; Blaise Spath, woodwinds; Bruce Theriault, trombone; Mike Plossay and Mike Truchon, trumpet; Alex Wong, cello; Kate Gray, violin; and Linda Vaillancourt, viola.

The three performances will be held starting at 7:30 p.m. on February 9 and 10, and at 2:00 p.m. on February 11. All performances will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com or at the door. More information at https://www.laclt.com.

The “Bandstand to Billboard” singers are pictured here from left: Gerry Therrien, Sophie Messina, Duane Glover, Eileen Messina, Michael Litchfield, and Renee Mahon Davis.