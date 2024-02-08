Lewiston’s Chief Assessor elected to international role

LEWISTON, ME – With the backing of 8,000 members of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), William “Bill” Healey, Lewiston’s Chief Assessor, is the organization’s new Vice-President. Bill is the first assessing officer from Maine to achieve this role in 40 years.

“I am profoundly grateful for the honor of being elected,” said Healey. “The endorsement and backing of esteemed assessors worldwide hold great significance and are deeply appreciated,” said Healey, who joined the IAAO in 1998.

IAAO is the preeminent source for innovation, education and research in property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy. Founded in 1934, IAAO members are from government, business, and academic communities. Membership provides access to educational resources, networking, and research data regarding administration of property tax.

“The City of Lewiston is very fortunate to have outstanding department heads, and Bill’s involvement with the International Association of Assessing Officers is a tremendous asset to the work he does here in Lewiston,” said City Administrator Heather Hunter.

“I have been an IAAO member for 25 years and find networking to be a great asset. I can reach out to the membership and get assistance with nearly any assessing issue when needed. As Lewiston is undertaking a citywide revaluation to be completed by early 2026, being part of the IAAO will be a valuable resource,” said Healey.

Healey has served as the City of Lewiston’s Chief Assessor since 2015. He has been a Certified Maine Assessor for over 22 years and also served as Assessor for Cumberland, Yarmouth, and Scarborough Maine.

Healey has been very involved with the Maine Association of Assessing Officers, serving as Education Chair and as President and as a member of Northeastern Regional Association of Assessing Officers, where he served as Vice President.

In 2019, Healey was awarded the IAAO’s Residential Evaluation Specialist Award, one of the highest honors to be achieved within the assessing profession.