Sen. Rotundo welcomes Miss Maine to the State House

February 1, 2024 | Author

AUGUSTA, ME — On Thursday, Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, welcomed Kirsty Beauchesne, Miss Maine 2024, to the State House.

“It was wonderful to meet Ms. Beauchesne in Augusta yesterday — she is a very impressive young woman,” said Sen. Rotundo. “I thank Kirsty for representing our community of Lewiston in such a positive light and wish her the best of luck in July!”

Ms. Beauchesne is a Lewiston native. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration from Husson University. In July, she will travel to San Antonio, Texas to represent Maine in the Miss United States of America pageant.

According to its website, “United States of America pageants are designed to encourage women to strive to achieve their hopes, dreams, goals, and aspirations, while making them feel confident and beautiful inside and out.”

Rep. Michel Lajoie, Miss Maine 2024 Kirsty Beauchesne, Sen. Peggy Rotundo and Rep. Kristen Cloutier in the Senate Chamber

