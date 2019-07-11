CMCC student wins James McGowan Award

Award recipient Zakiya Sheikh, with Dean of Students Nick Hamel

Central Maine Community College student Zakiya Sheikh was recently selected to receive the Maine Community College System’s James McGowan Award.

McGowan retired last year as the director of the MCCS Center for Career Development. Given in recognition of his many years of service to Maine’s community colleges, the award is presented each year to a student at one of Maine’s seven community colleges who exemplifies a deep love of Maine, a desire to give back to one’s community in meaningful ways, and a commitment to lifelong learning. The award includes a $1,000 check.

A resident of Lewiston, Zakiya graduated with high honors this spring from the Graphic Communications program at CMCC. She was one of four CMCC students named in May to the 2019 All-Maine Academic Team. The students were selected in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. Zakiya hopes to work in print media.