Community Little Theatre announces cast of “Mamma Mia!”

Playing the lead roles of Donna Sheridan and her daughter, Sophie, are real-life mother and daughter Eileen and Sophie Messina.

Community Little Theatre has announced the cast of the final production of its 79th season, the smash musical “Mamma Mia!” Featuring the music of pop supergroup ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” ran for over 14 years on Broadway, making it the ninth longest running show in Broadway history.

The show’s music consists entirely of renditions of ABBA’s songs, including “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS,” and, of course, the title track.

Planning her upcoming wedding, young Sophie Sheridan decides she wants her father to attend. Unfortunately, she doesn’t know who her father is, and her mother, Donna, isn’t telling. By reading her mother’s diary, Sophie discovers it could be one of three very different men, so in Donna’s name she invites all three to the wedding. When the three exes breeze in just as her two best friends are arriving, Donna is beside herself, and Sophie has less than 24 hours until the big event to sort it all out.

The role of Donna Sheridan will be played by CLT favorite Eileen Messina, while the role of Donna’s daughter, Sophie, will be played by Eileen’s real-life daughter, Sophie Messina.

Donna’s best friends, Tanya and Rosie, will be played by Jennifer McClure Groover and Michelle Schmitt. The three “fathers” will be played by Gerry Therrien (as American architect Sam Carmichael), Nathan White (as the English banker Harry Bright), and Chad Jacobson (as Aussie adventurer Bill Austin). Sophie’s fiancée, Sky, will be played by Chris Hodgkin

In supporting roles, Sophie’s best friends, Ali and Lisa, will be played by Megan Record and Janelle Raven. Sky’s best friends, Eddie and Pepper, will be played by Danny Gay and Noah Keneborus. Making a special guest appearance in the role of Father Alexandrios will be Jim McKinley.

The Women’s Chorus, consisting of Sophie’s close friends, will be Phoebe Armillotti, Lacey Moyse, Brittany Paradis, Mackenzie Richard, Brooke Shelley, and Justine Wiesinger. The Men’s Chorus, consisting of Sky’s friends, will be Jeffrey Fairfield, Gregory Judd, Andrew Lachapelle, Jude Leaver, Kyle Mansur, and Benjamin Simpson.

The production will also include a Vocal Ensemble that will contribute backstage to the harmonies and back-up singing. The ensemble members are Ken Mansur, Debby Mansur, Sara Caron, Sophie Carson, Jancie Cazneau, Isabella Cooper, Louise Groover, Abigail Hart, Ana Moreno, Charlotte Morin, Sara Morrison, Paris Pierce, Kathryn Ross, and Madeleine Vaillancourt.

Mamma Mia opens Friday, August 9 and plays August 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, and 18. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees will take place on Sundays at 2 p.m. Community Little Theatre is located on Academy Street in Auburn.

For tickets, call the box office at 783-0958 or visit their new ticketing platform atwww.LACLT.com.