CMCC students awarded MEREDA scholarships 

Crystal House and Elena McNeil, second-year students in the Business Administration and Management program at Central Maine Community College, have been awarded $1,250 scholarships from the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA) for study during the current academic year.

McNeil, who lives in West Paris, earned high honors last fall. A full-time student, she is employed at Walmart in Oxford and also works with horses at MC Farms in South Paris. She hopes to devote full time to the farm after she graduates in May.

House, who lives in Rangeley, has earned both high honors and president’s honors in her studies at CMCC. She hopes to one day start her own business.

McNeil and House are two of the 14 Maine community college students to receive a scholarships from MEREDA. The funds for the scholarships were raised through MEREDA’s annual “Strikes for Scholars” bowl-a-thon in May. The association’s goal is to support Maine students as they prepare for careers in areas of study that promote MEREDA’s mission of responsible development and ownership of real estate throughout the state.

MEREDA, which began the program over six years ago for students in the building trades, has continued to support and expand the scholarship fund. Since 2014, MEREDA has raised and donated over $73,000, providing scholarship assistance to 57 Maine community college students. For more information about MEREDA, see http://mereda.org.