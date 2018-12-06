Dirigo FCU donates $23,525 to hunger relief agencies

Dirigo Federal Credit Union partnered with the Maine Credit Union League in 2018 to raise $23,525 for the League’s ongoing Campaign for Ending Hunger. All money raised was distributed to hunger relief organizations and food pantries in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties. Donations from $500 to $3,500 were given to seventeen local agencies, including Rural Community Action Ministry, Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Poland Community Church Food Bank, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, Hope Haven, New Beginnings, The Root Cellar, Mannafed, Seniors Plus, and Good Shepard Food Bank.