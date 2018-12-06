FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Dirigo FCU donates $23,525 to hunger relief agencies

December 6, 2018 | Author

The credit union’s management team invited seventeen local agencies to their Auburn branch, located at 26 Washington Street, to receive donation checks ranging in size from $500 to $3500.

Dirigo Federal Credit Union partnered with the Maine Credit Union League in 2018 to raise $23,525 for the League’s ongoing Campaign for Ending Hunger. All money raised was distributed to hunger relief organizations and food pantries in Androscoggin and Oxford Counties. Donations from $500 to $3,500 were given to seventeen local agencies, including Rural Community Action Ministry, Trinity Jubilee Center, St. Martin de Porres, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Poland Community Church Food Bank, Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, Hope Haven, New Beginnings, The Root Cellar, Mannafed, Seniors Plus, and Good Shepard Food Bank.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.