CMH updates visitor policy

From CMH

LEWISTON, Maine: Nov. 19, 2020 – Central Maine Healthcare updating its visiting policy Friday to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the greater community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new policy is in effect at Central Maine Healthcare hospitals, practices and clinics.

Central Maine Healthcare wants its patients to have support from loved ones during their care. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, Central Maine Healthcare is limiting foot traffic and the number of people entering its facilities. The new policy balances those needs.

Visiting hours:

Bridgton Hospital: Monday – Friday: 3-6 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – noon.

Central Maine Medical Center: Daily – 3-6 p.m.

Rumford Hospital: Daily – 3-6 p.m.

Outpatients: One companion will be allowed to escort the patient only if the companion is needed to assist or actively participate in the visit.

Inpatients: One visitor allowed per day. If the visitor leaves the facility, they may not reenter that same day. We encourage the patient’s family and friends to coordinate in advance who will be the visitor for a given day to avoid any confusion.

COVID-19 patients: No visitors unless critically ill, in end-of-life care or facing other extraordinary circumstances. In those situations, the patient may have one visitor.

Non-COIVD-19 patients who are critically ill, in end-of-life care: These patients facing extraordinary circumstances may have two visitors at a given time.

Birthing mothers: One birth partner is allowed in the labor and delivery area and must remain on the unit until discharge.

Discharges: We will consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis for patients who require additional assistance.

Cafeterias are closed to visitors. Visitors may want to consider bringing lunch or snacks that do not need to be refrigerated or heated up.