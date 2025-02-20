CMMC first hospital in Maine to implant pioneering pacemaker

LEWISTON, ME – Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) this month became the first hospital in Maine to complete a dual chamber leadless (wireless) pacemaker implant.

The electrophysiology team at Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute (CMHVI) successfully performed several implants, using the AVEIR ™ dual chamber pacemaker, an implantable device that stimulates the heart’s two main chambers.

While traditional dual chamber pacemakers include wires that risk breaking and may cause infection, the Aveir pacemaker is wireless and therefore has a lower risk of infection.

The new pacemaker was approved by the FDA in 2023 and is ideal for patients who have abnormally slow heart rhythms and require pacing in both chambers of the heart.

“We have had single chamber leadless pacemakers for many years,” said Joseph Dell’Orfano, MD, electrophysiologist at CMMC. “However, when patients experience slow heart rates, they often require pacing in both the top and bottom chambers of their heart. Now we can do this without the need for surgically implanted wires or battery packs. This represents the future of pacemakers. I’m proud that we could bring this technology to our patients in Maine.”

This isn’t the first time in recent history CMHVI has led the way in Maine. Last spring, CMMC became the first hospital to successfully treat atrial fibrillation using Pulsed Field Ablation, a non-thermal device designed to minimize potential damage to the heart.

CMHVI offers advanced treatments for all arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. Last year, its vascular lab earned a three-year accreditation in peripheral arterial, peripheral venous and extracranial cerebrovascular testing from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission. CMHVI has also started a dedicated hypertension and lipid clinic and a new preventive cardiology program. Additionally, the vascular surgery team recently performed its 50th TCAR, the latest in minimally invasive procedures to treat carotid disease.

CMHVI’s electrophysiology team poses with Aveir equipment