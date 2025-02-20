Lewiston residents invited to share ideas for Sunnyside Park

LEWISTON, ME – According to a recent study, urban greenspaces are critical components of healthy and sustainable cities. On Tue., Feb. 25, the City of Lewiston invites all to participate in the Sunnyside Park Spark Session to exchange ideas and improvements to the decades’ old park.

“A true gem in Back Bay Lewiston, Sunnyside Park is a precious and valued resource for our entire community, and especially for the Sunnyside neighborhood,” said Lewiston City Councilor Josh Nagine, Ward 1. “I’m looking forward to friends and neighbors engaging to inform a citizen-driven action plan for improvements and updates at Sunnyside Park and strongly encourage residents with any interest to participate in the process.”

Nestled in a wooded area along the Androscoggin River, Sunnyside Park lies at the end of Whipple Street, off Main Street. The park currently features two basketball courts, a swing set and multipurpose field.

All are invited to share their ideas, from bringing back an ice rink, or improving the Riverwalk along the Androscoggin, at the Sunnyside Spark Session. Those unable to attend may email their comments to hello@lewistonmaine.gov.

Sunnyside Park Spark Session

6 PM – 7:30 PM on Tue., Feb. 25, 2025

Lewiston Public Works, 103 Adams St.

Anyone with ideas to bring the park back to life – bring a friend and let’s get brainstorming.